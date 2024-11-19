Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held talks in Moscow in July.

On July 8, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow and as the optics of Mr. Modi’s visit and his embrace of Russian President Putin raised eyebrows in Washington and Kyiv, India rejected concerns about its ties with Russia. PM Modi raised the Ukraine conflict ahead of the annual summit at the Kremlin.

“I believe there is no peace on the battlefield and solutions to the war can only be found through dialogue,” Mr. Modi said to Mr. Putin at the beginning of their formal talks on July 9, adding that India feels the “pain” and has suffered from terrorism.

“Whether it is terrorism or conflict, the loss of lives especially of innocent children is heartbreaking. President Putin and I have spoken frankly and I want to tell the international community that is closely watching our meeting that I am filled with hope from his words and thinking,” he added.

During his visit Mr. Modi was awarded with the Russian Order of St. Andrew, Mr. Putin said that he “appreciated” Mr. Modi’s attention to the “most pressing issues” including his efforts to “find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peaceful means”.

(With inputs from PTI)

