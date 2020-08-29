Russian exercise: India pulls out because of Chinese troops’ participation

Worsening COVID-19 situation in the country another major reason, say sources.

India has withdrawn its participation in Kavkaz 2020 multinational exercise in Russia in September due to the participation of Chinese troops.

The decision has been taken due to several reasons, a defence source confirmed. Other major reasons are the worsening coronvavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country and the participation of the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia which have been recognised only by Russia and a few other countries, a second source said.

The standoff in Eastern Ladakh has been going on since the first week of May and several rounds of talks for disengagement have failed to end the impasse.

Invitees include Pakistan, Turkey

The invitees to Kavkaz 2020 strategic command-post exercise, also referred to as Caucasus-2020, to be held in Astrakhan in Southern Russia from September 15 to 26 include Pakistan, Turkey and other member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

As reported by The Hindu on August 7, India had confirmed its participation and a tri-service contingent consisting of 150 Army personnel and a small number of Navy and Air Force personnel had been identified. “All planning has been completed, funds were allocated and the personnel started practising for the exercise,” the second source said.

In June, India and Chinese military contingents marched at the Victory Day Parade at the Red Square in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represented India at the Parade also attended by his Chinese counterpart though there were no bilateral engagements.

Next week, Mr. Singh is scheduled to visit Moscow for participation in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting also to be attended by his Chinese counterpart.