Russian envoy praises India’s ‘deeper understanding’ of the Ukraine crisis

April 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India has a “deeper understanding” of the Ukraine crisis, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on April 5.

Addressing the India-Russia Business Forum and B2B Meeting in New Delhi, Mr Alipov highlighted the emerging areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) was attended by a large business delegation from Russia led by Sergey Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (RF CCI).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Disruptions caused by sanctions’

“The Indian government also has a much deeper understanding of the circumstances. You may recall when External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar... spoke last year about attempts to make Europe’s problems into global problems. In the absence of the massive and historically unprecedented Western sanction on Russia, there wouldn’t have been any disruption of the global supply chains,” Mr. Alipov said at the event.

The meeting discussed multiple issues including the requirement for manpower in various sectors of the Russian economy which is reorienting itself towards the major markets in the developing world in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Various aspects of India-Russia business cooperation are in focus during the ongoing visit by the RF-CCI delegation, which is on a “multi-sectoral business mission” to India from April 3 to 7.

Opportunities in agriculture

The business mission is aimed at intensifying India’s links with small- and medium-scale enterprises in Russia. The visiting delegation said that India has partnered with major Russian entities like Gazprom, but smaller Russian companies often require support to enter the Indian market.

A statement from the RF-CCI said that the business mission included the inauguration of the headquarters of the honorary representative of the Chamber in India.

In an interview with the Russian news channel Sputnik, Mr. Katyrin presented the agricultural sector as an area where greater India-Russia cooperation could take shape. “Food is one of the main exports of the Russian Federation. In terms of volume, it is already much larger than the military component. I am not talking about India in particular, but about Russia’s overall food exports. So, there are great prospects here,” he said.

He also pitched for greater collaboration between the two sides, especially in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. He highlighted the “Ruble-Rupee trade settlement mechanism” as a way to get around the Western sanctions.

“I think this [Ruble-Rupee mechanism] is a solution to a number of problems because it has become quite complicated to trade in U.S. dollars and euros. That’s exactly why the Ruble-Rupee trade settlement mechanism presents an optimal opportunity for both Russia and India. We would be able to circumvent the sanctions and carry out our trade with each other in an active manner,” Mr. Katyrin told Sputnik.