Russian company signs contract to supply landing systems for 24 airports in India  

RTS signs deal with Airports Authority of India

Scientific and Production Corporation “Radio technical Systems” (RTS) of Russia has signed a large-scale contract with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the supply of radio equipment.

The Russian company will manufacture 34 sets of instrument landing system (ILS)-734 for the modernisation of 24 airports in India, the Russian Embassy in India said. The contract comes amid the war in Ukraine and pressure from the West on India to diversify its dependence for defence needs. “The domestic manufacturer received the right to conclude a contract based on the results of a global tender, in which, in addition to RTS, the world’s largest suppliers of radio equipment took part,” the Embassy said in a statement, which was put up on its website, on Friday.

“The increased interest of leading manufacturers in the competition is due to the scale of the project: this lot for the purchase of landing systems has become the largest in the world over the past few years.” According to the contract, the first part of landing systems ILS-734 must be shipped before November this year. Payments within the transaction will be carried out in national currencies, the statement said, without specifying the contract value. “The contract between RTS and AAI has become a breakthrough for Russian business in the highly competitive market of ground-based radio equipment in India. There is no doubt that the successful execution of the contract will open up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects to modernise Indian airport infrastructure,” Russian Ambassador in India Denis Alipov was quoted as saying in the statement. RTS has established itself as a reliable partner, having implemented dozens of projects for the supply of ground-based radio equipment both in Russia and abroad, CEO of RTS Aleksandr Dolmatov said. “Customers highly appreciate capabilities of our products, including ILS-734, which meets the strictest international requirements and standards, high efficiency in the fulfilment of contractual obligations, high-quality warranty and after-sales service.” According to the statement, the ILS- 734 system allows for the landing of equipped aircraft with a runway visual range of minimum 50 metres and a decision height of minimum 15 metres. The landing system is subject to increased requirements for the reliability and stability of the output parameters of the equipment, it added.