Why so much delay in evacuating Indian students, asks Mamata

The West Bengal CM urges Centre to arrange adequate number of flights immediately

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was worried about the lives of Indian students held up in Ukraine and asked why it was taking “so much time to bring them back”.

“I am very much worried about the lives of the Indian students held up in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why was not things done earlier?” Ms. Banerjee said on Twitter.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson urged the “Central government that adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students brought back as soon as possible”.

Call for all-party meet

Earlier on February 28, the Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and urged him to consider calling for an all-party meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

On March 2, Ms. Banerjee had once again asked why were students not brought back earlier from the war-torn country.

“I don’t want to criticise the government on external affairs matter… But sometimes, I have seen that on matters of external affairs also, because of some coordination gap, because of some political business, we are lagging behind. Our students are stuck there and somebody died,” Ms. Banerjee had said.