Russia-Ukraine crisis an issue of humanity: PM Modi at G7 session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 said he does not consider the current situation in Ukraine to be an issue of politics or economy in an address attending the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.

“I believe it is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values... We have said from the very beginning that dialogue and diplomacy is only way out,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi’s comments came against the backdrop of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He added that “global peace, stability and prosperity is our common objective.”

On the first day of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of the grouping strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and vowed to step up economic sanctions on Moscow.

The G7 comprises the U.S., the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Japan, the current chair of the grouping, invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

“In the current global situation, the most profound effects of food, fuel and fertiliser crisis are being felt by developing countries. It is necessary that all countries respect U.N. Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Mr. Modi said.

“Today we heard from President Zelensky. I also met him yesterday. I do not consider the current situation as an issue of politics or economy. I believe it is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have said from the beginning, that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. And to solve this situation, we will try as much as possible, whatever can be done from India,” he said.

India has always been of the opinion that any tension, any dispute should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue, he said.

PM Modi pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Mr. Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a U.S. atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II.

He joined other world leaders at the G7 summit to visit the museum. Prime Minister signed the visitor’s book in the museum, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The leaders also paid floral tributes at the Cenotaph for the victims of the Atomic Bomb.

The U.S. conducted the world’s first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 1,40,000 people.

