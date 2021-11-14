Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile systems to India, says Russian official

New Delhi

14 November 2021 17:03 IST

In October 2018, India had signed a U.S. Dollar five billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems

Russia has started the delivery of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India, according to a senior Russian official.

Russia's Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik news that the deliveries are going as planned.

Also read: Explained | Will India be sanctioned for S-400 purchase?

Advertising

Advertising

"The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," he said.

In October 2018, India had signed a U.S. Dollar five billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite U.S. sanctions.

India made the first tranche of payment of around $800 million to Russia for the missile systems in 2019.

The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

Following U.S. sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there have been apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.