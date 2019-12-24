Russia hopeful of India’s free trade pact with EAEU

Russia is looking forward to India concluding a new Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), its Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

At a press conference here, he said both countries would move forward on military and technical cooperation based on commitments, with Russia seeking de-escalation of the domestic challenges that arose after the adoption of the new citizenship law in India. “In 2020 we are hopeful of an early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and India and the next round of the Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue with the focus on transport, agriculture, small and medium enterprises,” Mr. Kudashev said.

The envoy said both Moscow and Delhi were going to reach a new level of security partnership by increasing oil and natural gas supplies through “long-term arrangements”.