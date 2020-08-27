Russia hopeful of concluding fighter, copter deals by year-end

NEW DELHI

Delivery of S-400 systems to begin by end 2021

Russia is hopeful of concluding contracts for MiG-29 and SU-30MKI fighters jets and six Ka-31 helicopters by year-end, a representative of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said at the ongoing Army 2020 expo in Russia. Deliveries of S-400 long-range air defence systems would begin by end 2021 and could not be accelerated further, she stated.

“We are aware that the Indian government has allocated additional funds for procurement of additional batches of Russian MiG-29, SU-30 MKI jets and six Ka-31 choppers. We anticipate that the respective contracts can be signed before the end of 2020, if official requests come to us in due time,” said Maria Vorobyeva, official representative of FSMTC.

Russia has already made a commercial offer to India on the MiG-29s and a response is awaited.

DAC nod

On July 2, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 21 MiG-29s for the Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the upgrade of 59 MiG-29s estimated to cost ₹7,418 crore and 12 SU-30 MKI aircraft at an estimated ₹10,730 crore.

On the S-400 deal, the representative said further acceleration of the delivery of the first batch of S-400s was technically impossible, as there were objective, technology-related stages of production, acceptance and transfer of equipment.

“At the same time, the possibility of adjusting in the future the delivery schedules to the earlier ones, when supplying the following batches of this equipment, can be discussed,” Ms. Vorobyeva said

FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev said there was a good order portfolio equal to about $15 bn with India under way and the deal for the production of AK-203 assault rifles through a joint venture was on. “I hope that in the near future, an agreement will be signed for the production and supply of Igla-S (air defence systems) in the interest of India, especially since we have won the tender unconditionally,” he added.

The deals could see some progress during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year for the annual bilateral summit, which also coincides with the 20th year of India-Russia strategic partnership.