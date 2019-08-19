Russia completes core supplies for Kudankulam unit 3

Russia has completed the supply of the main equipment for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, taking it a step closer to commissioning.

“All main equipment items located within the red line of the reactor pit installation have been supplied,” Andrey Lebedev, vice-president for projects in India of ASE (Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation’s Engineering Division), said in a statement on Monday.

The shipment consisted of the molten core catcher, the embedded parts of the reactor pit, dry protection, heat-insulation of the cylindrical shell/barrel, truss buckstay and reactor vessel. These are part of the enhanced safety features of the VVER-1000 reactors being installed.

The passive safety systems are capable of functioning even in the event of a complete loss of power supply, and can provide full safety without the active systems and an operator, the statement said. For instance, the passive heat removal system can switch on without any external interference and function under the influence of natural factors.

“Taking into account that four steam generators, a pressurizer, main coolant pipelines and a bubbler were delivered earlier, ASE has mostly completed the procurement of the containment equipment for the third unit to ensure uninterruptible and continuous operations for the reactor plant construction, which is on the critical path of the project,” Mr. Lebedev said.

Russia is building the plant under an intergovernmental agreement of 1988 and the follow-on agreements of 1998 and 2008. The first unit joined the grid in October 2013 and the second in August 2016. The third and fourth units are under construction. The contracts have been signed for the construction of the fifth and sixth units, and the preparatory works are in progress.