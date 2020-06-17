National

Russia, China and India postpone June 23 video conference amid tensions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China’s President Xi Jinping pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters MOSCOW 17 June 2020 17:00 IST
Updated: 17 June 2020 17:14 IST

A June 23 video conference between the foreign ministers of Russia, China and India has been postponed to a later date, Russia's RIA news agency cited an Indian foreign ministry source as saying amid tensions between China and India.

The source did not provide a new date for the conference that is expected to discuss the response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

