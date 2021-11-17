Rural road schemes get more time

NEW DELHI

17 November 2021 23:15 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved three schemes to ensure works envisaged under the schemes are completed

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-I and II up to September, 2022, and Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas up to March, 2023.

The timeline has been extended to ensure works envisaged under the three schemes are completed, according to a press statement.

It added that the majority of works delayed under PMGSY-I and II are in the northeast and hill States.

Advertising

Advertising