Rural Development Ministry to launch month-long campaign against gender discrimination 

November 25, 2022 03:25 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

There will be knowledge workshops, leadership training, seminars on sexual violence and redressal mechanisms

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday, will begin a month-long, nationwide, community-led campaign against “gender based discrimination”. The campaign is targeting the rural women and will be undertaken through the Self Help Groups registered with the government.

“Over the years, violence against women has been normalised, especially within the home. The campaign is aimed at changing this perspective. Our aim will be to raise awareness so that the victims first take cognisance of the crime committed against them, speak up and seek help,” Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said at a press conference here.

He further added that the identity of women often gets subsumed in the family. “The woman has to be identified for who she is, not just as a daughter, sister, wife or sister-in-law. While we have all the schemes aimed for the economic empowerment of rural women, this can not really happen without social empowerment,” Mr. Sinha said. 

As part of the campaign, there will be knowledge workshops, leadership training, seminars on sexual violence and redressal mechanisms.

Related Topics

discrimination

