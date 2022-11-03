Rural Development Ministry signs agreement with Patanjali

The agreement is for marketing of products made by women self-help groups under the Ministry’s flagship programme National Rural Livelihood Mission

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 03, 2022 02:13 IST

A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Rural Development Ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Patanjali Ayurveda for marketing of products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) under the Ministry’s flagship programme National Rural Livelihood Mission.

As per the agreement, Patanjali Ayurveda will not only market the products of women SHGs but also provide them opportunities to get dealership and distribution of such products.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Acharya Balkrishna, secretary general, Divya Yog Mandir Trust, on behalf of Patanjali. “This agreement has been signed with an aim to help rural SHG women attain an aspirational income of at least ₹1 lakh per annum,” Mr. Singh said.

With this agreement, the Ministry now recognises Patanjali as National Resource Organisation for its National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Patanjali will do co-branding of the products made by women SHGs, market them at its stores and through its networks of dealers and will also give them opportunity to get the company’s dealership and distributorship, as per the agreement.

