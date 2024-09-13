Rural Development Minister announces beginning of new phase of PMAY scheme 

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday (September 13, 2024) announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s (PMAY) next phase, which will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing sanction letters to 20,000 beneficiaries in election-bound Jharkhand on September 15.

Mr. Chouhan said that the BJP-led NDA government has carefully balanced the development agenda along with poverty alleviation policies and is committed to extending basic amenities to everyone. “The government is already distributing free ration but every family aspires to own a pucca house. I am happy to say that from 2014 till 2024, the government has sanctioned 2.95 lakh houses, of which 2.66 lakh have been constructed. But it was felt that many eligible families were left out for which we have come up with this new phase,” Mr. Chouhan told reporters at a press conference in Delhi.

Under the new phase, two crore houses will be constructed in rural areas and one crore in urban areas. Mr. Chouhan reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised this before the general election and the government has already started the process of delivery. Not only houses, the PMAY beneficiaries will also get other basic amenities such as drinking water, toilet facility, gas connection and power supply. “The total allocation for Jharkhand is 1.13 lakh houses, but the State government which is the implementing authority has only been able to clear decks for 20,000 beneficiaries for now,” Mr. Chouhan said.

In the next round of distribution, the PM will go to Gujarat on September 16 where 54,135 houses are to be constructed and the State has been allocated over ₹99 crore. “During PM Modi’s visit, ₹93 crore will be transferred to the account of 31,000 beneficiaries in the State and a housewarming ceremony will be held for 35,000 completed houses,” Mr. Chouhan said.

On September 17, Mr. Modi will head to Odisha to distribute sanction letters to 10 lakh beneficiaries of various States. Besides, the first instalment of ₹3,180 crore will be released directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and 26 lakh beneficiaries will enter their new houses with their families.