Rural and urban disparity corrected, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the convocation event held at the Gandhigram Rural University near Dindigul on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Inequality between urban and rural areas remained for long, but the nation is correcting it today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed-to-be-university) in Dindigul district, he said, “It is fine for urban and rural areas to be different. Difference is fine. Disparity is not.”

To correct this, complete rural sanitation coverage, tap water supply to over 6 crore homes, 2.5 crore electricity connections, more rural roads are taking development to people’s doorstep, he said.

At the function, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to the Centre to support and encourage the State governments by bringing back education on the State list.

Musician Ilaiyaraaja was among those who were given honorary degrees at the convocation.