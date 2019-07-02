Runway Aircraft mishaps: DGCA calls meeting of airlines

A spate of runway mishaps due to rains forced aviation safety regulator DGCA, or Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to call a meeting with airlines on Tuesday and issue an advisory for the monsoon season.

“The DGCA called a meeting with the heads of operations of all airlines on safety. I had a separate meeting with the CEOs of the airlines where safety was among the issues that was discussed,” Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, P.S. Kharola said.

The safety instructions issued by the DGCA emphasised on encouraging pilots to avert landing and conduct a go-around in case of an unstabilised approach and insisted that airlines pay consideration to crew fatigue while rostering them for flights.

In an eight-point advisory, the DGCA also asked airlines to “carry out their own risk-assessment before conducting operations during adverse weather conditions and make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit” apart from adhering to the minimum cockpit experience laid down by it.

Over the past few days several airlines have been involved in runway-related mishaps, most of which were due to rains. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has seen three incidents for three days in a row during rains, the latest was on Tuesday when a SpiceJet aircraft veered off the Kolkata runway and damaged some of the runway lights. The airline’s flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the Mumbai runway on Monday and another one overshot the Surat runway on Sunday.

An Air India Express plane was involved in a tail strike at Calicut airport. On the previous day, the airline’s flight from Mangaluru to Dubai also veered off the taxiway and skidded to a halt on a patch of mud and grass.

A Go Air aircraft also suffered a tail strike at Ranchi on Sunday.