Run the economy, not circus, Priyanka tells government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the government’s job was to improve the “collapsing” economy and not to run a “comedy circus”.

Mr. Goyal on Friday said Mr. Banerjee supported ‘NYAY’, a minimum income scheme proposed by the Congress, which was rejected by the Indian voters and there was no need to “accept what he thinks”.

The ‘NYAY’ scheme was one of the highlights of the Congress manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister, at a media briefing in Pune, also described Mr. Banerjee as a “Left-leaning” person. Lashing out at Mr. Goyal, Ms. Vadra said instead of doing their work, the BJP leaders were trying to belie the achievements of others. The Nobel laureate did his work honestly and won the prize, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The economy is collapsing. Your job is to improve it not to run a comedy circus,” she said. She also tagged a media report which claimed that the slowdown in the auto sector continued in September.