Rule of law largely depends on political culture, habits of citizens: Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the 9th Convocation of National Law University, in New Delhi on October 15, 2022.

Supreme Court judge, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said the aspirational goal of rule of law depends not merely on the Constitution or legislation but largely on the political culture and habits of citizens, especially young legal professionals.

“We live in a society governed by rule of law. Rule of law, if understood and implemented properly, is a defence against oppressive structures such as patriarchy, casteism, and ableism. It is an aspirational goal, which is beyond you and me as individuals, but towards which all of us have our parts to play,” Justice Chandrachud, who has been nominated as the next Chief Justice of India, said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ninth convocation of the National Law University Delhi on Saturday.

Justice Chandrachud paid homage to the first woman Supreme Court judge, Justice M. Fathima Beevi. He recounted her story as that of a girl born in a small town in Kerala who broke many a glass ceiling to be appointed as Supreme Court judge.

”Being a Muslim woman, she was an outlier in many ways when she started practicing law in male dominated court premises… By her sheer grit, determination, and hard work, she rose through the ranks to become the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of India… Justice M. Fathima Beevi was a pioneer in her own right who opened a closed door for women in the judiciary,” he said.

He said “kindness is the foundation for justice”. “As Leo Tolstoy said, the kinder and more thoughtful a person is, the more kindness he or she can find in other people. Kindness helps us develop empathy. Empathy plays an important role in developing moral judgment and reasoning by sensitising us to issues related to principles of justice and fairness,” Justice Chandrachud addressed the students and graduates at the function.

“Empathy allows us to find the hidden layers under a law, and unearth its discriminatory impact on the lives of people, especially those most vulnerable and marginalised in our society,” Justice Chandrachud said.

He referred to judgments of the Supreme Court which challenged the conventionality of law in pursuit of substantive justice.

“The court viewed the plight of the victims from an empathetic lens to uncover the social reality hidden beneath the layers of law,” he noted.