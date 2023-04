April 22, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - MUMBAI

Terming the acquittal of all 67 accused in Gujarat’s 2002 Naroda Gam riot case as the murder of rule of law and the Constitution, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said “Fundamentalism is growing in the country and we need to stay alert. We have to fight back against it at any cost.”

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai, the NCP patriarch said that the rule of law and the Constitution has been murdered and it was proved by Thursday’s verdict.