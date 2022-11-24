  1. EPaper
RTI portal to help people access information about Supreme Court operationalised

Earlier, RTI applications with respect to the Supreme Court were being filed through post only

November 24, 2022 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The online portal will streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act. File

A portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the Supreme Court was operationalised on November 24.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the Bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J.B. Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning soon.

“Before we start with the mentioning [of cases], I wanted to say that the RTI portal is ready. It will start working in 15 minutes. In case, there are some problems, please bear with us. If there is some problem, get back to me...I will be more than happy to look into it,” the CJI said.

The Bench headed by the CJI had been hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online in the apex court.

Earlier, the CJI, while hearing the PIL on November 11, had said that the portal was “practically ready” for launch.

The online portal will streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act.

Earlier, RTI applications with respect to the top court were being filed through post only.

