RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand: Mansukh Mandaviya

December 24, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mr. Mandaviya said.

He also said filling up of the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare the health status will be made mandatory for passengers coming from these countries.

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened.

The Union health ministry has already asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 percent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country.