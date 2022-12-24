  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand: Mansukh Mandaviya

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mr. Mandaviya said.

December 24, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
All international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand have to get a mandatory RT-PCR test. | File Photo

All international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand have to get a mandatory RT-PCR test. | File Photo | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam .B

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mr. Mandaviya said.

He also said filling up of the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare the health status will be made mandatory for passengers coming from these countries.

Also Read:COVID-19 | Experts say India may not see ‘substantial wave’ if there are no new variants developing in China

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened.

The Union health ministry has already asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India / China / Japan / South Korea / Hong Kong

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.