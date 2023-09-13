HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

RSS top brass to brainstorm national issues ahead of general election

VHP to share detailed plans for its massive people mobilisation campaigns across country ahead of Ram temple inauguration schedule early next year

September 13, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in picture, and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will chair the annual coordination meeting. File

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in picture, and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will chair the annual coordination meeting. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) annual coordination meeting is set to start in Pune from September 14. The three-day meeting, which will be one of the biggest organisational gatherings of the Sangh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, will be attended by 36 offshoots of the RSS. BJP leaders such as party chief J.P. Nadda and national general secretary BL Santosh are expected to take part.

Sources in the RSS said that apart from issues such as environment-friendly lifestyle, values-based family system, harmonious living, and Swadeshi principles, the meeting will also focus on VHP’s plans for the massive mobilisation campaign ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration scheduled in Ayodhya in January 2024.

ALSO READ
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks people to use name ‘Bharat’ instead of India

“The Vishva Hindu Parishad [VHP] is set to hold Shaurya Yatras [bravery journeys] across all cities and blocks ahead of Ram temple inauguration in which Bajrang Dal volunteers will participate. This will start from September 31,” said a senior office-bearer of the VHP who is involved in preparations for the processions.

Religious leaders associated with VHP will be tasked to hold padyatras (foot marches) in villagers across the country where they will have meals at homes of Dalits and spread the message of the VHP’s success pertaining to the Ram Temple movement.

“We will share all our plans at the Pune meeting and also incorporate the suggestions received from participants,” said Alok Kumar, international working president, VHP.

According to the Sangh officials, around 266 key officials of organisations including the BJP, Vidya Bharti, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Seva Bharti, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and other allied organisations will participate in the meeting.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will chair the meeting, said RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar, adding that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss challenges faced by the society and find solutions, and work with national spirit, so that the pace of work can increase.

Related Topics

Pune

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.