RSS to hold national coordination meet in Goa from Jan 2

December 30, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its all-India coordination meet in Goa from January 2 to 7. Senior officials of the Sangh including chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate in the meet along with B.L. Santosh, national general secretary of the BJP, where the organisation will review the progress on issues that were discussed in the All India Executive meet held in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), in September this year.

Sunil Ambekar, publicity in-charge of the RSS said that the meeting will be held in Nageshi, Ponda, Goa. It will be an informal meeting where all-India office bearers of the Sangh and its affiliate organisations like the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad etc. will also participate.

In the six days of his stay in Goa, Mr. Bhagwat is expected to meet prominent businessmen, artists, writers, social activists at the RSS’s ‘Parichay’ (introduction) and outreach programme. He will also meet the local RSS volunteers in Goa on January 7.

A senior office bearer in the RSS say that in its Raipur executive meet, the RSS had prominently focused on issues like conversion, population control and environment conservation.

“Similar issues will remain the key concern in this meet as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT