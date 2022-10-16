At Prayagraj meet, RSS to brainstorm on population control, minority outreach

RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar. File | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold brainstorming sessions on population control, women empowerment, minority outreach and the use of mother tongue in education, among other issues, during its four-day national executive meeting which begins in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak (ABKMB) will be headed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Briefing about the meet, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said swayamsevaks from all 45 regions would brief about the status of implementation of the plan that was chalked out at the annual meeting in March. Apart from that, the organisation will chalk out another action plan for the next one year.

“The members will brainstorm on all the burning issues of society. Special emphasis will be laid on the issues that sa rsanghachalak (RSS Chief) had spoken about during his annual speech on the occasion of Vijayadasami,” Mr. Ambekar said.

Mr. Bhagwat, on Vijayadasami, spoke at length about population control, women empowerment, social harmony, promotion of education in mother tongue.

“After 75 years of Independence, India now needs a population control policy applicable to all for next 50 years to make population an asset to the country,” Mr. Bhagwat said in his speech on October 5.

He also stressed that religion-based population balance was an important subject that could no longer be ignored. He questioned what kind of education and healthcare would be provided to people if the population continued to grow.

The four-day meeting will also take stock of the expansion of the organisational work and the Sangh Shiksha Varg, Mr. Ambekar said, adding that there would be discussion on the important contemporary issues of the country.

He also informed that the RSS would be completing 100 years in 2025 and therefore the meet would consider plans to expand the number of its shakhas across the country. He said that currently there were 55,000 shakhas and the RSS aimed to increase to a lakh by March 2024.

The meet will also discuss the proposed Sangh Shiksha Varg (training sessions of the RSS), which will be organised from November 14 to December 8 in Nagpur. Earlier, the Sangh Shiksha Varg programmes were held only in the month of May.