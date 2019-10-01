RSS thinking not rigid: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had no ideologues, and everything in its thinking apart from India being a “Hindu rashtra” could change, the organisation’s chief, Mohan Bhagwat, said here on Tuesday.

At the launch of the book The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century by Sunil Ambekar, the organising national secretary of the RSS student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Mr. Bhagwat said no one book gives an understanding of the RSS, “including Bunch of Thoughts written by RSS’ second chief or sarsangchalak M.S. Golwalkar.

Mr. Bhagwat said for some aspects about the RSS, “there are no words in foreign languages. Forcibly, words are used, like ideology.”

He said there was no ideology, apart from one that had emerged after deliberations over years by understanding life’s experiences and “life’s truth.”

“It is not possible to shut ourselves in rigid thinking. That is why ‘Sangh’s thoughts’ are not an ideology. Balasahab [third chief of RSS Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras] said that India is a Hindu nation. Apart from that everything can change in the sangh.”

The Hindu had recently reported that the RSS could be softening its stand on the issue of gay marriage, with Mr. Ambekar writing in his book that the matter could be discussed in the future. While not naming the LGBT community, Mr. Bhagwat said there had been recent discussion on some issues raised by the book.

“They are all human beings. There is space for them in society. You will find such people in history...in Mahabharata… Now we haven’t had much discussion on this. There is no description of this in the Vedas. If we look at this sensibly and with compassion, a solution to this can be found easily. In our tradition, there is no need for dispute for everything. We don’t have debates. We have both for and against, out of which we find a consensus,” he said.

While stating that Mr. Ambekar’s book would help in the understanding of the RSS, he said, “You cannot imagine the RSS with any book, including Bunch of Thoughts”, to scattered applause from the audience.

Among those who attended the event were Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Singh Patel, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar, among other BJP and RSS functionaries.