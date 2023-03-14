RSS supports Centre’s stand on same-sex marriage

March 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Backing the Union Government’s stand on same-sex marriage, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on March 14 said marriage can only take place between persons from opposite genders.

“In Hindu culture and thought, marriage is a s anskar and is not meant only for enjoyment. Marriage is for the benefit of the family and society at large. It is not for physical and sexual enjoyment,” Mr. Hosbale said, adding that the RSS agreed with the government’s view on same-sex marriage.

The government, in a 56-page affidavit in the Supreme Court, said the institution of marriage has a sanctity attached to it and in major parts of the country, it is regarded as a sacrament, a holy union, and a sanskar.

“In our country, despite statutory recognition of the relationship of marriage between a biological man and a biological woman, marriage necessarily depends upon age-old customs, rituals, practices, cultural ethos and societal values,” the government said.

It added that any “deviation” from this “statutorily, religiously and socially” accepted norm in “human relationship” can only happen through the legislature and not the Supreme Court.

The affidavit came in response to the court’s decision to examine petitions to allow solemnisation of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, which provides a civil form of marriage for couples who cannot marry under their personal law.

Responding to a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in London, Mr. Hosabale said that being a prominent leader of the Opposition, he should speak more sensibly. “People who do not even apologise for Emergency in the country do not have moral right to talk about democracy,” he said.

It’s important to mention here that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a recent interview with Organiser, an RSS- backed English magazine, maintained that members of the LGBTQ community had the right to live as others.

The magazine had quoted Mr. Bhagwat as saying that the Hindu society did not see the Transgender community as a problem and that LGBTQ persons should have their own private space and feel that they, too, are a part of the society.

Explaining how the LGBTQ community is not new to the Indian as well as Hindu society, Mr. Bhagwat shared a story from Hindu mythology about Jarasandh who he said had two generals — Hans and Dimbhaka.

“When Krishna fanned the rumour that Dimbhaka has died, Hans committed suicide. That is how Krishna got rid of those two generals. Come to think of it: what does the story suggest? This is the same thing. The two generals were in that sort of a relationship. It is not that these people have never existed in our country,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

He further maintained that people with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed. He also added that because he is a veterinary, he know that such traits are found in animals too.

“This is biological, a mode of life,” he said.