RSS says caste census can be undertaken for welfare of downtrodden but should not be misused for electioneering

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday (September 2, 2024) said that it had no objections to a caste census as long as it was undertaken for the welfare of downtrodden communities but that the same should not be used for electoral gains.

The Sangh Parivar also played down Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda’s remark on the party not needing its ideological patron any longer and said that it was a “family matter” and would be resolved internally.

Speaking to the media at the culmination of its three-day-long coordination committee meeting in Palakkad, the RSS’s national media-in-charge Sunil Ambekar said that caste and caste relations are a very sensitive issue in Hindu society as well as from the point of national unity and integrity.

“So, it should be dealt with very seriously not just on the basis of electioneering or election practices or politics,” he said, advising caution on the subject.

On the RSS’s stand on the caste census being demanded by the Opposition, Mr. Ambekar said, “....Yes, definitely for all welfare activities for the community or caste that is lagging behind and which needs special attention. For that, sometimes, government needs numbers. It has taken such numbers earlier also, it can again take such numbers. But it should only be done to address the welfare of those communities and should not be used as political tool for electioneering.”

The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes, in its first meeting held last week, had included “caste census” in its agenda for the year ahead. The demand from several Opposition members also received support from Lok Sabha member Giridhari Yadav of the JD(U), an ally of the BJP.

‘Family matter’

When asked about the current status of coordination between the RSS and its affiliates, especially the BJP, Mr. Ambekar said that the Sangh Parivar’s mission is that the country should be first and at the forefront, no matter what.

“Our mission is very clear to everyone. It is a family matter and it will be resolved within the family... A three-day meeting happened here, everyone participated, everything is going well,” Mr. Ambekar said.

The Palakkad meeting was the first time that Mr. Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met after the former’s remark had reportedly left many RSS volunteers upset.

Commenting on the issues discussed at the meeting, Mr. Ambekar said that the RSS and its members were very concerned over violence against women, including the rape of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in West Bengal.

“We had discussed what happened in Bengal at length. Our affiliated organisations also shared such cases from other parts of the country. We, as an organisation, feel that India needs to take a relook at the laws pertaining to such incidents and fast-track courts need to be established to conclude trials to ensure quick justice to victims and survivors,” he said.

Mr. Ambekar further added that some content on social media and the Internet needed to be curbed as it was creating havoc in society. “We have seen in the past that the accused have watched such content for long hours before committing the crime,” he added.

Commenting on a question related to the Waqf Bill, Mr. Ambekar said that mismanagement of Waqf properties was an issue that had been raised even by those who were Muslim. The government is taking note of these concerns, he said.

“The matter is now with the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the general public from all communities will share their ideas and complaints with the committee. Even RSS-affiliated organisations will share their thoughts with the committee and the final call will be taken accordingly by the government,” he added.