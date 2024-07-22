ADVERTISEMENT

RSS praises Modi Government for lifting ban on government employees’ participation in Sangh activities

Published - July 22, 2024 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

There have been multiple instances of the government barring its employees in the past from associating with the RSS

The Hindu Bureau

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during village-level workers meeting in Gumla. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on July 22 hailed the Narendra Modi Government’s decision to lift a decades-old ban on government employees associating with the RSS and its activities.

RSS national publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar said that the organisation has always been engaged in the reconstruction of the nation and service of the society for the last 99 years.

“The role of the Sangh in the leadership of various types of the country is appreciated for its contribution to national security, unity-integrity and in times of natural disaster,” said Mr. Ambedkar.

He added that the current decision of the Central Government is going to establish the rights and democratic system of India. The RSS has been continuously involved in the reconstruction of the nation and service to the society for the last 99 years, he said.

A day after a government order became public about the ban being lifted, several Opposition leaders criticised the move.

"Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned the government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organisation like the Sangh," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

