RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav; to discuss ways to increase women participation at its annual meet

March 12, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Samlakha (Haryana)

The RSS on Sunday paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its annual general body meeting here.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began here on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the last year.

To discuss ways to increase participation of women in its programmes

Increasing participation of women in social awareness programmes of the RSS will be discussed at the organisation’s annual general body meeting, Sangh joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the RSS started here on Sunday during which it will take stock of the work done by it and its affiliates in the last one year, and also decide its course of action for the next one year.

Mr. Vaidya also said that the RSS will pass a resolution to mark completion of 75 years of India’s Independence while emphasising on self-reliance.

To a question on engagement of women in RSS activities, he said there is a dedicated arm of Sangh for women — Rashtriya Sevika Samiti — which works for their overall development.

“Increasing women participation in social awareness, awakening and social change works of Sangh will be discussed in this meeting,” Mr. Vaidya said.

He also shared details of shakhas, the smallest unit of Sangh, being held across the country.

“Our aim is to increase the number of daily shakhas to one lakh by next year,” Mr. Vaidya said that around 60% of those attending shakhas are students while the rest are professionals, entrepreneurs and employees, he said.

Mr. Vaidya also added that 7.25 lakh youth made a request to join the RSS through its website in the 2017-2022 period.