RSS national executive meet to begin on March 12

March 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will hold its national executive meeting in Samalkha, Panipat district of Haryana from March 12 to 14. BJP chief J.P. Nadda and party’s national general secretary B.L. Santhosh will participate in the meeting, which will be a major executive meeting of the RSS ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the national executive meeting, the RSS plans its agenda for the next one year. According to sources, several changes, both in the RSS and the BJP, may be decided in the meeting, which will be chaired by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and deputy chief Dattatreya Hosabale.

Issues like caste discrimination, conversion of tribal and Dalits will also be discussed in the three-day meeting. The seniors of the organisations like the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will also present the status report on farmers and workers community.

Speaking to the media on Friday, national publicity in-charge of RSS Sunil Ambekar said that meet will review the Sangh’s previous year (2022-23) activities, and also chalk out strategies and plan of action for the next year (2023-24). About 1,400 volunteers from all the States across the nation are expected to participate in the meeting.

“In the three day meeting, the top office bearers of various RSS-linked outfits of the RSS, would discuss ‘ Karyakarta Nirman’ (volunteer’s character building) and their training, as well as planning and organisation of RSS Shiksha Vargs (annual camps),” Mr. Ambekar said.

As the RSS will complete 100 years in 2025, the centenary celebration plans will also be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting would discuss the current situation of the country, and pass resolutions on important issues. The key focus will also be on creating atmosphere of social harmony, motivating people to perform their duties.