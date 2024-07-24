GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS leader calls out the BJP’s Amit Malviya for trolling people who criticised the Budget

After Mr. Malviya’s post trolling critics of the decision to eliminate indexation in property sales, Mr. Sharda says the BJP IT cell’s attitude is a “serious problem” and calls for better communication to address people’s fears

Published - July 24, 2024 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Ratan Sharda.

Ratan Sharda. | Photo Credit: @RatanSharda55

Ratan Sharda, an author and leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, came down heavily on Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell, on July 24, for trolling social media users who criticised the Union Budget.

Terming it a “serious problem”, Mr. Sharda, who is also a columnist in the RSS’ English mouthpiece Organiser, said that the IT cell should instead focus on simplifying the government’s schemes for citizens who can benefit.

In a post on X, Mr. Malviya had called out those complaining about the Union government’s decision to eliminate indexation in property sales. “Everyone is an indexation specialist tonight,” Mr. Malviya wrote in a post which he deleted after Mr. Sharda and a number of other BJP sympathisers countered him.

‘Better communication needed’

“This attitude of BJP IT Cell is a serious problem. Instead of coming up with simplified communication about good points of #Budget2024, he ends up trolling citizens. Answer their fear, don’t insult them dear Amit Malviya,” Mr. Sharda wrote.

After Mr. Malviya deleted his post, Mr. Sharda commented again, saying, “It seems Amit Malviya has deleted the tweet. Let better senses prevail.”

Mr. Sharda, a life-long member of the Sangh, has written several books on the RSS. In a piece in the Organiser written after the recent Lok Sabha election, he openly called out the BJP’s “arrogance” and “ego” as the prime reasons for its losses in several seats. In another piece, he expressed displeasure at the BJP’s decision to accept the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RSS, however, maintained that Mr. Sharda’s articles expressed his personal opinion and did not reflect the views of the Sangh or its affiliated organisations.

Related Topics

India / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.