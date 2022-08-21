RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said people should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual

PTI New Delhi
August 21, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The RSS is working to awaken and unify the society so that India can emerge as a "model society" for the entire world," its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on August 21

Mr. Bhagwat said people should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual.

He was speaking at an event organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Delhi unit, on the various welfare activities carried out by its workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sangh is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organized as a single entity...so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world," Mr. Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief further said many personalities from different sections of the society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but "it took time for us to flourish as one society".

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said it is the basic nature and DNA of Indians that they think like society and not individuals and we need to further encourage them.

Talking about welfare work, Mr. Bhagwat told Sangh workers to work for society without thinking about individual interests.

"We need to prioritize us above 'my and mine' while doing welfare work and this will help us evolve as a society," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app