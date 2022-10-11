RSS farmer body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to fight for ‘profitable price’ of crops

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh announced that it will hold a ‘Kisan Garjana Rally’ in New Delhi on December 19

Ishita Mishra New Delhi:
October 11, 2022 10:28 IST

BKS and associated farmer unions are agitating for the demand of remunerative as well as profitable price on the basis of input cost to the farmers, a statement from the RSS affiliated farmer outfit said. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), on Monday announced to hold a ‘Kisan Garjana Rally’ in New Delhi on December 19 demanding “profitable price” based on Profitable prices based on the input costs to the farmers. 

The farmer’s wing of the RSS also demanded that the Centre abolish GST from agricultural inputs and increase the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in proportion to the increase in inflation in agricultural inputs.

The decision on mass movement of farmers was taken in the two-day meeting of the All-India Executive Committee of the BKS that was held in Delhi on October 8th and 9th.

“Security of food grains is important but safety and security of farmers has never been in the agenda of the governments. The farmers have ensured the food security of the country by ensuring maximum produce. But till now the condition of the farmer remains the same,” said Sai Reddy, All India Secretary, BKS.

He added that the BKS and associated farmer unions are agitating for the demand of remunerative as well as profitable price on the basis of input cost to the farmers, but the governments have not made any effort in this direction.

“Therefore, the workers of BKS have decided to hold a massive rally on December 19th. The BKS is also holding door-to-door campaign, protests and padyatra across the regions to fight for the rights of the farmers,” he added.

General Secretary BKS, Mohini Mohan Mishra said that the slogan of the Indian Farmers Association has been that - "We will fill the stock of the country but we will ensure we get fair price."

“To improve the economic condition of the farmers and to make agriculture profitable, the government will have to abolish the GST on agricultural inputs. Also, we demand that the government must increase the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi in proportion to the increase in inflation in agricultural inputs,” added Mr. Mishra.

