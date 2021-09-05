RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article on Infosys

‘There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,’ says Sunil Ambekar, all-India prachaar pramukh of the RSS.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) went on record on Sunday to distance itself from an article that appeared in a magazine associated with the organisation, Panchjanya, which alleged that Indian software major, Infosys, was with “anti-national” forces, in the way that it had messed up the government’s Income Tax portal.

Sunil Ambekar, the all-India prachaar pramukh of the RSS, took to Twitter to clarify the organisation’s position vis-a-vis the article and its allegations against Infosys, two days after a report in The Hindu that highlighted the story.

“As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” he tweeted adding that “Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS.”

The article, a cover story in Panchjanya’s September 5 edition, alleged that Infosys had badly messed up not just the income tax and Goods and Services Tax portals, for which it is the technology vendor, but that Infosys Trust, through its other activities including funding was encouraging forces inimical to the security of India, and encouraging “urban naxals” et al.

The magazine’s editor, Hitesh Shankar, had spoken to The Hindu on Friday when the story was carried, and had stated that the story was done because “it pertained to the country, and a lot of common people had been affected” by the messed-up portal.

With the RSS distancing itself from what is regarded as its own mouthpiece, it casts an interesting light on a possible division of opinion on Infosys within the Sangh Parivar, between those who see a conspiracy behind the non-functioning tax portal and others who only allege incompetency on the part of the company.