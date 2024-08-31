GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS coordination meet in Palakkad, begins with homage to Wayanad victims

BJP chief J.P. Nadda met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the first time after his controversial remark in the run up to the Lok Sabha election, in which he had said that the BJP did not need the RSS any more

Published - August 31, 2024 10:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale during the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS, in Palakkad on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale during the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS, in Palakkad on Saturday (August 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid homage to the victims of the Wayanad landslide on the first day of its three-day-long coordination meeting that kicked off in Palakkad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by 300 office-bearers of the Sangh Parivar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda, who for the first time after his controversial remark in the run up to the Lok Sabha election, in which he had said that the BJP did not need the RSS any more as the party was capable enough, met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Mr. Nadda had a closed door meeting with Mr. Bhagwat on Friday night lasting about 25-30 minutes, sources said.

On the first day of the gathering, the heads of seven RSS-affiliated organisations presented their report cards for the year gone by, and detailed their plans for the year ahead. There were brief discussions on current affairs in the country, and of social transformation and schemes in the context of national interest.

On Sunday, Mr. Nadda, accompanied by BJP general secretary of organisation B.L. Santosh and joint general secretary of organisation Shiv Prakash, will brief the meeting on the BJP’s achievements as the party has managed to win a third consecutive term at the Centre in June this year, and also explain what had forced the return to a coalition government after a decade.

The meeting was also attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt Chakradar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar. The heads of RSS off-shoots, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and RSS’s women’s wing chief Shantakka were among those present.

A small briefing on the preparations for the RSS’s centenary year celebrations, which will begin on Vijayadashami day in the Hindu calendar in 2025 and will continue until the Vijayadashami of 2026, was also held.

Related Topics

Kerala / Palakkad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.