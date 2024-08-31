RSS coordination meet in Palakkad, begins with homage to Wayanad victims

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid homage to the victims of the Wayanad landslide on the first day of its three-day-long coordination meeting that kicked off in Palakkad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by 300 office-bearers of the Sangh Parivar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda, who for the first time after his controversial remark in the run up to the Lok Sabha election, in which he had said that the BJP did not need the RSS any more as the party was capable enough, met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Mr. Nadda had a closed door meeting with Mr. Bhagwat on Friday night lasting about 25-30 minutes, sources said.

On the first day of the gathering, the heads of seven RSS-affiliated organisations presented their report cards for the year gone by, and detailed their plans for the year ahead. There were brief discussions on current affairs in the country, and of social transformation and schemes in the context of national interest.

On Sunday, Mr. Nadda, accompanied by BJP general secretary of organisation B.L. Santosh and joint general secretary of organisation Shiv Prakash, will brief the meeting on the BJP’s achievements as the party has managed to win a third consecutive term at the Centre in June this year, and also explain what had forced the return to a coalition government after a decade.

The meeting was also attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt Chakradar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar. The heads of RSS off-shoots, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and RSS’s women’s wing chief Shantakka were among those present.

A small briefing on the preparations for the RSS’s centenary year celebrations, which will begin on Vijayadashami day in the Hindu calendar in 2025 and will continue until the Vijayadashami of 2026, was also held.