RSS condoles demise of PM Modi’s mother

December 30, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben, who breathed her last in a hospital in Ahmedabad. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in a statement, said that her life was a great example of devotion to values.

In a statement, Mr. Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale said that the demise of the Prime Minister’s revered mother Heera-ba had brought to an end the life of an ascetic.

“Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul,” the RSS statement added.

It further said, “Mataji remained committed to values and had an unwavering faith in the Almighty despite the extreme difficulties she endured in her life. She led a dutiful and meaningful life.”

