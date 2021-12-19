RSS condemns Golden Temple ‘sacrilege’ incident

Bring forces who seek to disturb communal amity to justice, it says

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the incident of attempted desecration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and demanded that the forces behind the incident, who seek to disturb communal amity, be exposed and brought to justice.

A statement was issued by RSS second-in-command Dattatreya Hosabele, in which he said: “Yesterday’s incident of an attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar is unfortunate. The RSS condemns this incident. The Guru Granth Sahib and the Shri Guru parampara is the common heritage of us all, revered by all and a part of India’s knowledge system. Forces that want to break apart society have in the past and continue to attempt to conspire against amity. Those behind such incidents should be caught and exposed and such attempts to damage communal amity not be allowed to disturb social harmony.”

On Saturday evening, an attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib inside the Golden Temple complex was made but the perpetrator was caught and beaten to death. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said a Special Investigation Team under the DCP Law and Order had been constituted, which would present the report within two days.