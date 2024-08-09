The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday expressed its serious concern over incidents of violence against Hindus, Buddhists and other minority communities in Bangladesh during the recent movement for regime change. It urged Bangladesh’s interim government to take strict action to stop such incidents.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said that cruelties such as targeted killings, looting, arson and heinous crimes against women belonging to the Hindu community and other religious minorities, as well as attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh, are intolerable.

‘Protect persecuted communities’

“RSS strongly condemns this. We expect the interim government of Bangladesh would take strict action to immediately stop such incidents. Also, the government must make proper arrangements to protect the lives, property, and honour of the victims,” Mr. Hosabale added.

The Sangh Parivar also urged the global community and all political parties in India to stand in solidarity with the persecuted communities in this critical time.

Mr. Hosabale claimed that, as a friendly neighbour, the Government of India is trying to play an “able role” in this situation in Bangladesh. “RSS urges the government to make every effort to ensure the safety of Hindus, Buddhists, etc. in Bangladesh,” he said.

‘Agony and distress’

A two-member delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an RSS off-shoot, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

VHP central secretary general Bajrang Bagra said that he and VHP president Alok Kumar met Mr. Shah and apprised him of the “agony and distress” of the Hindu society of India over the murders, arson and other forms of inhuman persecution of their community members and other minorities in Bangladesh.

VHP helpline

“We demanded immediate necessary action from the government for the safety and security of minorities in that country,” Mr. Bagra said. The Home Minister told the delegation that the Union government is taking necessary action in this matter, with full sensitivity and seriousness.

According to Mr. Bagra, Mr. Shah also expressed his hope that, as the head of the interim government has not denied the incidents of persecution of Hindu minorities, he would take appropriate action to control the perpetrators immediately.

The VHP will also establish an emergency helpline for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, and will soon release the helpline number.

