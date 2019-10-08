Lynching alien to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Stating that lynching was a concept alien to India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday observed that isolated incidents of social violence should not be labelled with foreign words, like lynching, to defame the country.

“Such things have never happened in our country... This is a word for events that have occurred in foreign countries. But some people within India are trying to defame our society, the Hindu community and the Sangh by imposing such foreign terms,” the RSS sarsanghchalak said, addressing a massive gathering of RSS volunteers on the occasion of Vijaydashami at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur.

The Congress has termed the remarks “insensitive”.

Hitting out at those claiming that ‘mob lynching’ was on the rise, he said: “From where have such words [lynching] originated? The word originated from an incident in the life of Jesus Christ which then made its way into the religious text of a foreign land.”

The RSS chief further said that the RSS activist would never indulge in such incidents.

“On the contrary, he [an RSS swayamsevak] would actively attempt to prevent such incidents [lynching] and refuse shelter to the perpetrators of such crimes,” Mr. Bhagwat said, while cautioning that everyone in society must “remain within Constitutional bounds” irrespective of differences in opinion.

He further said that no one ought to indulge in violence, however provocative be a gesture or action that might have taken place.

He further said that India’s cultural tradition, which was unique in the world, had always been one of acceptance of all communities and castes and that the RSS activist had been reared up in the values of this tradition.

“There are reports that people of one community inflicting violence on the other. However, the reverse is equally true. Moreover, there are cases where a certain community is incited and what has actually occurred is deliberately twisted,” said Mr. Bhagwat said, adding that certain selfish powers were distorting facts to aggravate social tensions.

Without naming anyone, the RSS chief said that there were those in the country who could not tolerate India’s growing weight in the world and the increasing respect being accorded to it and hence, were bent upon destroying the fabric of the country’s unity.

Underscoring the strong tradition of democracy in the country, the RSS chief said that the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections were a sign of the solidity of that tradition.

“Democracy was not a concept bequeathed us by Western countries, but it has had a rich tradition in India and has been prevalent since times immemorial,” he remarked.

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the withdrawal of Article 370, he said: “This [BJP-led NDA] government has proved it has the will to take bold decisions as exemplified by its withdrawal of Article 370. And it did not just steamroll the Bill, but passed it in both houses of Parliament with the consent of all parties.”

Commenting on the Chandrayaan -2 mission to the Lunar South Pole, Mr. Bhagwat said that while it may not have been a complete success, the world’s attention was focused on India and that the mission showcased India’s scientific prowess.

“No one dared to launch this mission but our Indian scientists. The world applauded this effort and the event instilled pride in the hearts of ordinary citizens,” said Mr. Bhagwat.

Dismissing fears of a recession, he said that it did not have too much impact on India as the ordinary citizen always had a habit of saving.

While favouring the Centre’s decision to give a boost to foreign direct investment (FDI), he qualified it by remarking that increasing the FDI limits and privatization was beneficial only if measures were carrying out keeping the country’s interests in mind.

“A ‘swadeshi’ is someone who lives in a globalised economy but only on conditions that favor India. If something can be produced in my country, why will I buy it from any other place and thus ruin my domestic trade?” said Mr. Bhagwat.

He further explained that a ‘swadeshi’ would only buy a commodity from outside the country if it is an absolute necessity.

“However, it does not mean that a swadeshi is someone who lives in an isolated zone and cuts off relations with the world… In these times, we cannot move towards a closed economy at all,” said the RSS chief.