National

RSS chief prays at Durga temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had darshan of the presiding deity at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Saturday morning.

He was received with temple honours by Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and priests, who chanted Vedic hymns and presented him a portrait of the Goddess, silk clothes and ‘prasadam.’

Tight security

The temple was kept out of bounds for ordinary devotees during Mr. Bhagwat’s visit for security reasons.

Mr. Bhagwat is scheduled to address a two-day ‘Pracharak Baithak’ at Nutakki village in Guntur district.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 5:19:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rss-chief-prays-at-durga-temple/article32825181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY