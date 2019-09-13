RSS chief plans foreign media outreach

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is planning to reach out to the foreign media to clear any “misconceptions” they may have about the organisation, an RSS functionary said here on Friday.

Mr. Bhagwat is likely to hold a briefing for members of the foreign press on September 24, the functionary said, adding that the organisation had conducted “lecture series” last September, in which the India media had participated but the international media had largely been left out. The functionary said the aim of the briefing was to discuss the Sangh’s ideology and its stance on various topics, as well as to address some narratives about the organisation that had been developed over the years.

Mr. Bhagwat has in the past met members of the diplomatic community as a part of the Sangh’s outreach activities. He hosted German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in July.

The briefing by the RSS chief comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the U.S., from September 21 to September 27.