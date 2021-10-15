National

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over J&K targeted killings

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during a seminar in Jammu. File photo   | Photo Credit: -

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, October 15, 2021, said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear.

Also read: Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandits go on leave in Kashmir Valley

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Mr. Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

"Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear," he said.

On October 11, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Mr. Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.


