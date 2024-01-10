RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat invited for Ram Temple consecration

January 10, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was invited for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by the Vishwas Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra, on Thursday.

Assuring his presence for the ocassion scheduled for January 22, the RSS chief said that the country is ready to welcome lord Ram with great enthusiasm.

“It is a matter of immense fortune that I have got the opportunity to be present there for Pran Pratishtha,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat added that the temple is being built after so many years and is a message for the world that India stands for ‘maryada’ of lord Ram.

“It’s in a way a declaration to the entire world that India has stood on its own and will now move forward for prosperity and peace in the entire world,” he said.

