RSS chief, deputy to visit Ayodhya between October 19-21

16 October 2021 16:28 IST

They will attend a training course which is usually held in Nagpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his second in command, Dattatreya Hosabale, will be visiting Ayodhya between October 19-21, ostensibly for the conduct of the Sangh Sharirik Abhyas Varga (physical training component of the RSS training course).

The senior RSS office-bearers will be staying at various rest houses built in the Karsewakpuram campus close to the site where Ram Temple is being built after the Supreme Court verdict cleared the decks for the construction. Such a high-powered delegation visiting Ayodhya is significant as also the fact that the physical training camp of the RSS is to be held there, whereas it is usually held in Nagpur, the RSS’ headquarters.

“The rest of the programme is not clear. It is however likely that Mr. Bhagwat and Mr. Hosabale will visit the under construction Ram Temple complex,” said a senior office-bearer.

