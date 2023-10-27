RSS chief condemns culture of hate, while calling ‘victimhood’ a waste of time

October 27, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Dasara address, attempted to strike a balance by strongly condemning the culture of hate that forces people to live in ghettos while criticising the enduring “victimhood” embraced by “some people” in society.

Though Mr. Bhagwat didn’t name any particular community, there have been persistent reports of members of the Muslim community facing discrimination when it comes to getting rental accommodation, even in metros, which forces them to live in ghettos.

Increasing enmity

Speaking from RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the foundation day of the ‘Sangh’, Mr. Bhagwat spoke about the increasing enmity within Indian society which further pushes discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

While cautioning about the “divisiveness” of communities, Mr. Bhagwat said, “I won’t get a house if I look in an area that doesn’t have my people. I will get a house only in an area where my people live. How come so much enmity has developed between people of one country.”

One of the members of a group of prominent Muslim leaders and intellects who were engaged in a dialogue with the ‘Sangh’ that aims to bridge the communication gap between the minority community and RSS, said they have pointed out the discrimination faced by minority community to Mr. Bhagwat during their meeting, last year.

“From discrimination in jobs to livelihood and even in everyday life, we have pointed out how Muslims are being deprived of basic rights,” he said.

Explaining the context of Mr. Bhagwat’s speech, a senior RSS functionary said that what he said was meant for Muslims as well as for all other communities as Sangh has been pitching for ‘ek kua, ek mandir or ek shamshaan’ (one well, one temple and one cremation ground) for all.

Deep rooted prejudice

“It’s not just Muslims who don’t get accommodations in localities other then Muslim areas. Even Dalits don’t get houses on rent, easily. So it is with Brahmins who often are deprived of houses in areas that are either majority OBC or minority. So this discrimination is deep rooted and must be removed,” he said.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, in his book Indian Muslims: The Way Forward has argued that Muslims should concentrate on educational and economic development and not “allow themselves to wallow in victimhood syndrome.”

Speaking about how ‘victimhood’ was unproductive, Mr. Bhagwat pointed out that the pain of partition is still being felt across the country and said people must realise that they all belong to India and available resources here belong to everyone.

“kaun vikas nahi chahta.... sansadhano ke liye spardha to rahegi.... to muje nahi mila usko mila ye samasyaein sabki hain...,parantu ye kehna ki humpar anyay ho raha hai...humko alag kia jaa raha hai... ye victimhood ki manasikta hai. Uske adhin hone se kaam nahi chalega...,” he said. (Who doesnt want development...there will be competition for resources...but saying that I am not getting and I am being discriminated...this is victimhood and we all must come out of the tendency of victimhood).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT