RSS, affiliates begin meeting in Pushkar

A meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates started at Pushkar in Rajasthan on Saturday. It will focus on national security, tribal welfare and environment protection. The situation in the Kashmir Valley and the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya are also likely to come up for discussion.

Top leaders of the RSS, led by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, and BJP working president J.P. Nadda are attending the three-day meeting.

RSS publicity in-charge Arun Kumar said over 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliates were taking part at the meeting. Prominent among these groups are the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Seema Jagaran Manch, the Laghu Udyog Bharati and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

The meeting is expected to discuss strategies for ensuring the contribution of the RSS offshoots to national security. There will be sessions on land borders, maritime security and issues related to employment, migration and development.

RSS Sah-Sarakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale is likely to give his views on Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was revoked and the Ram temple on the final day. The meeting, being held at Maheshwari Seva Sadan amid tight security, has been kept out of bounds for the media.

At the previous meeting held in Andhra Pradesh last year, the RSS decided to work in water management, environment and the empowerment of youth for one year through its affiliates. The work done thus far will be reviewed at the Pushkar meeting.