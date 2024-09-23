RSS affiliate expresses concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration

The Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA), the tribal wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), urged the tribal communities in Jharkhand to wage a ‘war’ against purported Bangladeshi migrants who are allegedly trapping the girls in ‘Love Jihad’.

On the conclusion of its three day long meeting held in Samalkha (Haryana) on Sunday, the right wing organisation also warned the tribal community over rapid religious conversion happening in North Eastern states.

Rajkishore Hansda, an ABVKA office bearer who works in Santhal Paragana region in Jharkhand told the audience of over 2,000 people who were attending the event both from India and Nepal, about the rising cases of “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad” (term coined by right wing groups to describe selling of lands to person from other religion).

“The Muslims from Bangladesh, who have infiltrated the region, are marrying the girls of the Santhal tribe and later claiming their lands as well. We all have to wage Mahabharat (war) against this and protect our sisters and daughters, forests and land as well as our religion,” he said.

Thumbai Zeliang from Nagaland spoke about the “issue” of tribals who had converted to Christianity, and how the ABVKA was “helping” them to returning to their original faith. “The converted people are trying to prove the local people as outsiders,” he said.

Ramnath Kashyap from Chhattisgarh spoke about the effect of Maoism in the Bastar region where he said the fundamental rights of the tribal community were being compromised.

ABVKA’s national president, Satyendra Singh, called upon the tribal community across India to beware of the divisive forces which are trying to ‘instigate’ them for separation form the ‘Hindu’ society. “All of us have our roots in the forests. The tribal people are the pillar of ‘Sanatani’ society, which has also played an important role in creating the ancient Vedas,” he said.

Mr. Singh further added that the conspiracy to separate tribal people from Hindus was done by the Britishers who distorted history and books to do the same.

The meeting was also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who urged all the volunteers of the ABVKA to work for tribal upliftment in their respective regions. The ABVKA is running 22,152 projects of education, health, village development, self-reliance across India.