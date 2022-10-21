RSS affiliate Bajrang Dal launches ‘Join Bajrang Dal’ campaign, targets millions of youth

Only people between 15 to 35 years of age can join

Bajrang Dal recruits take oath during the ‘Trishul Diksha’ ceremony, at the Siddheshwar temple in Gurugram on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the lines of ‘Join RSS’, its affiliate organisation Bajrang Dal on Thursday launched the ‘Join Bajrang Dal’ campaign across India. Office-bearers of the organisation say that youth between age group of 15 to 35 years can join Bajrang Dal and the target is to enrol at least a million members across India in the months to come.

Vishva Hindu Parishad’s secretary general Milind Parande while launching the campaign in Delhi said that it will help the youth of the country join Bajrang Dal and make proactive contributions to the cause of protection, preservation and promotion of the ‘Desh-Dharma-Sanskriti’.

“Under our ‘Join Bajrang Dal’ campaign, youth in the age group of 15 to 35 years can go to any of our offices or log on to our website. A form is available there that will ask for personal details and then office-bearers and workers of Bajrang Dal will connect with the applicants. Based on their interest, abilities, skills and how much time they can spare, some organisational work will be allotted to them,” added Mr. Parande.

The National Convener of Bajrang Dal, Neeraj Doneria said that the motto of the organisation is ‘Sewa, Suraksha and Sanskar’ (service, protection, values).

“We are now extending our goals with additions like ‘Dev-Bhakti to Desh-Bhakti’ [God Worship to Nation Worship], ‘Women’s Honour to National Honour’, and ‘No Exodus, but Valour’,” he added.